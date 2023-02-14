WPL 2023 Auction: Ellyse Perry Sold to RCB for INR 1.7 crore! Check her net-worth, salary and more!

On Monday (February 13), it was a historic day for women's cricket. The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL)'s auction took place in Mumbai and saw many big players going under the hammer. The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, etc. made heads turn and were bought for big amounts by the newly-formed five franchises.

Talking about the Australian all-rounder Perry -- arguably the greatest-ever women's cricketer -- had a base price of INR 50 lakhs and got a whopping deal in return. Perry, with 752, 3,386, and 1,515 runs and 37, 161 and120 scalps in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, respectively, is won as many as four T20 World Cups and two ODI World Cups for the Women in Yellow. Her addition to the star-studded Smriti-starrer RCB squad will surely help Bengaluru start as one of the favourites for the inaugural WPL. Before she mesmerises fans with her all-round skills in WPL, here's a look at her net worth and salary:

NET WORTH AND SALARY

Reportedly, Perry’s net worth is believed to be around $10 million (INR 80 crores) as of 2023. Her overall annual income in the ongoing calendar year is learned to be $1 million (INR 7 crores+). Her annual salary from Cricket Australia is a staggering $200,000 and $100,000 from her Sydney Sixers WBBL contract. In addition, her salary from The Hundred in 2022 stood at a whopping £31,000. Perry also charges INR 50 lakh – 1 crore for brand endorsements.

Perry is extremely popular on social media platforms. She has 1 million Instagram followers – enabling her to draw lucrative brand endorsement deals -- and has 81.6K followers on Twitter. Over the years, the 32-year-old has endorsed some big brands such as Adidas, CommonWealth Bank, Weet-Bix, Priceline.

Overall, Perry is a big name in world cricket with a net worth of around INR 80 crores ($10 million) and an estimated salary of above INR 8 crores ($1 million).

