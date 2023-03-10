WPL 2023: Alyssa Healy's unbeaten 96-run knock propels more misery on RCB with 4th consecutive defeat

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) poor start to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) campaign hit another low on Friday, March 10 as they suffered their fourth consecutive defeat. The 10-wicket win for UP Warriorz has seen RCB all but miss out on a place in the playoffs with the worse possible start. Alyssa Healy was the star of the contest for UP Warriorz after she narrowly missed out on the first hundred of the WPL and ended with an unbeaten 96 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Woes continue for RCB

Having scored 138/10 in 19.3, Smriti Mandhana and Co were already out of the contest when they lost a series of wickets in their innings. While Sophie Devine (36) and Sophie Devine (52) showed some resilience with the bat against a resolute UP bowling attack, the rest of the team was disappointed and departed to the pavilion at wholesale scores.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana (4) also had a day to forget at the office while opposition bowlers Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma ran riot with the ball. Ecclestone ended with figures of 13/4 while Deepti scalped 26/3 in her four overs.

Alyssa Healy runs the show for UP

Asked to chase 139, Alyssa Healy enjoyed the humid conditions of Mumbai as she scored at a rate of knots and gave RCB no chance to mount any misery. Healy was unfortunate to have not made history as she missed out on the maiden WPL hundred by just four runs and remained unbeaten on 96 runs. Healy’s innings consisted of staggering 18 fours and one six as she was supported by Devika Vaidya (unbeaten 36).

What next for RCB?