India capped off a spectacular campaign at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025, finishing at the top of the medal standings with an outstanding total of 134 medals—45 gold, 40 silver, and 49 bronze. The host nation demonstrated its depth, strength, and determination in para athletics, solidifying its position as a global powerhouse in the sport.

The final day of the Grand Prix delivered thrilling moments across multiple events. In the women’s 200m T35–T38, Australia’s Rhiannon Clarke secured gold, while Margarita Goncharova from the Neutral Para Athletes contingent took silver. India’s Preeti Pal, who had previously earned silver, added another medal to her tally with a bronze finish.

In the women’s Long Jump T38, T44, T61, legendary Australian athlete Vanessa Low clinched gold with an impressive 4.96-meter leap. Zhanana Fekolina took silver, while India’s Bhavani Munniyandi claimed bronze with a jump of 3.51 meters. The men’s shot put F40–F41 saw Denis Gnezdilov (Neutral Para Athletes) take gold, Aiaal Sivtsev win silver, and India’s Ravi Rangoli secure bronze.

The men’s 200m T35 event witnessed Dmitrii Safronov (Neutral Para Athletes) win gold with a time of 24.20 seconds, followed by India’s Vinay (silver, 29.58 seconds) and Abhishek Babasaheb Jadhav (bronze, 31.55 seconds). In the men’s 200m T37, the Neutral Para Athletes dominated the podium with a clean sweep.

India's dominance

A historic moment for India came in the men’s shot put F11–F20, where the hosts secured a podium sweep. Sagar claimed gold with a throw of 11.47 meters, Janka Singh won silver (9.91 meters), and Balaji Rajendran took bronze (9.89 meters). The women’s long jump T20–T37 saw Irina Sapanzha win gold with a leap of 5.35 meters, followed by Valentina (silver, 5.16 meters) and India’s Bhuvi Agarwal (bronze, 4.16 meters).

In the men’s shot put F33–F34 event, Sarvarbek (Uzbekistan) won gold, India’s Devershee took silver, and Husan (Uzbekistan) claimed bronze. India also excelled in sprint events, with Mit Bharatbhai Patel securing silver in the men’s 200m T44 (26.68 seconds) and Ankur earning silver in his classification (31.23 seconds). The men’s 200m T61–T64 saw Japan’s Yuma Tamaki take gold (24.16 seconds), while India’s Pranav Prashant and Naresh won silver and bronze, respectively.

India continued its dominance in field events with another clean sweep in the women’s discus throw F56–F57, as Fatima, Suman Bala, and Asha Jalandar secured gold, silver, and bronze, respectively. In the men’s shot put F35–F37, Kudratillokhon (Uzbekistan) won gold (14.89 meters), Alan Kokoity took silver (14.68 meters), and Albert (Neutral Para Athletes) claimed bronze.

The event concluded on a high note for India with another podium sweep in the men’s 5000m T11–T12, as Sharath clinched gold, Saurabh took silver, and Ankur secured bronze.