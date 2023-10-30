World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Match preview and result prediction

Two Asian powerhouses, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, will square off in Match 30 of the World Cup 2023 in Pune on Monday. While Sri Lanka sits in fourth place with four points from five games, Afghanistan is in seventh place, ahead of the Netherlands and the defending champions England. With an eye on the spot in the semis, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan would bring their A-game to the table. Here is the match preview and result prediction of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan in World Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka is in better position heading forward

Having beaten England in their previous clash in Bengaluru, Sri Lanka would enter this contest with confidence on their back. Although injuries to their starters must have hampered their initial plans, the addition of some world-class names will boost their chances of pouncing on the momentum.

Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera returning to the final 15 as injury replacements of Pathirana and Kumara will raise Sri Lanka’s chances of winning two straight matches.

However, the batting unit would again have everyone’s attention on them, mainly on captain and top-scorer Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama, alongside opener Pathum Nissanka, who scored an unbeaten fifty against England.

Afghanistan not ready to let its guard down

Afghanistan, not an associate team anymore, has won two matches against England and Pakistan and looks like a side to beat on their day. Clicking as a unit in five contested games thus far, Afghanistan has impressed one and all and comes across as a threat to each team they play.

With the spin quartet of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and veteran Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan will keep Sri Lanka on their toes.

Much like Sri Lanka, Afghanistan’s batters are also in fine touch, with openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran to garner interest.

Result Prediction

While Afghanistan should not get discounted, given the form they are in, Sri Lanka will enter this contest as favourites to win.

Predicted XIs of both teams –

Sri Lanka - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Noor Ahmad

