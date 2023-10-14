World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka ruled out of World Cup. Know why
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury, with Chamika Karunaratne approved as a replacement in the squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday.
Shanaka sustained a right thigh muscle injury in Tuesday's six-wicket loss to Pakistan. The 32-year-old will need three weeks to recover.
"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Chamika Karunaratne as a replacement for Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lankan squad," the ICC said.
Shanaka's injury is expected to be a big blow to the subcontinent side which has failed to get going so far in the tournament.
Sri Lanka, who are seventh in the standings after losing their first two games, next play Australia on Monday in Lucknow.
(With inputs from agencies)
