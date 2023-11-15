World Cup 2023: Shan Masood, Shaheen Afridi named Test, T20I skipper after Babar's resignation
Shaheen Afridi has been named Babar Azam's successor in T20Is Photograph:(Twitter)
PCB has announced change in captaincy duties after Babar Azam stepped down from the leadership duty across formats
Hours after Babar Azam stepped down as the captain in all three formats, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that batter Shan Masood will take over as Test captain while Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the team in T20Is.
Masood will don the captain's hat for the first time when Pakistan travel to Australia next month for the three-match Test series.
