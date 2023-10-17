World Cup 2023: Afghanistan batter thanks former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja for win against England

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has expressed gratitude towards former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja for helping the team by being an invaluable asset during the World Cup campaign. Jadeja is currently serving as a mentor for the Afghanistan men's team and his inputs have seemingly helped the subcontinent team take their game a notch above.

Gurbaz speaking after Afghanistan soundly defeated champions England in the league encounter reflected on Jadeja's role and heaped praises on him.

"He (Jadeja) is a man who always gives happiness to you. He's made cricket easy for us. He always says just go and enjoy. We love him, and he is someone special for us. He tells us to keep things simple, just go and enjoy. That's the most important tip for us," Gurbaz was quoted as saying by Republic.

Notably, Jadeja was appointed as the team mentor before the start of the World Cup. Alongside head coach Jonathan Trott, Jadeja appears to have worked miracles with the talented Afghan side. As a mentor, Jadeja's role is little more than just focusing on the technical side of things. He is expected to work individually with players regarding the psychological side of their game, asa well as impart tactical acumen.

Gurbaz lauds Indian fans

Apart from Jadeja, Gurbaz also lauded the Indian crowd and fans who have been supporting the Afghanistan team wherever they go across the country.

"We always say that India is our second home. We love the crowd and they give a lot of love to us, that's the main reason we love India. And wherever we go, like in every city, they come for us and they cheer for us and support us. So we are really happy with all the crowd and of course, we respect the crowd coming from Afghanistan, from different parts to the ground."

Owing to the upheaval in Afghanistan, the men's team has made India its base with BCCI providing all the necessary amenities. The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida has become a second home for the Afghan side over the years and the players have become part of the Indian fabric.

(With inputs from agencies)