World Baseball Classic 2023 full schedule: check date, time, venue and how to watch live streaming

WION Web Team
Miami, USAUpdated: Mar 09, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

World Baseball Classic 2023 full schedule Photograph:(Twitter)

World Baseball Classic 2023 full schedule: World Baseball Classic has started on March 7, six years since the last edition of WBC was played! Here are all the details about the championship, including date, time, venue and live-streaming info

World Baseball Classic is staging an impressive comeback! It has been six years since the last World Boxing Championship when the United States defeated Puerto Rico in the championship match to claim its first title. The fifth edition of the worldwide event, which is running from March 7 through March 21, is featuring the best talents in the sport from across the world vying for the championship.

This version was initially scheduled to be performed in 2021 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be 47 games played starting on March 8. The championship game will take place. The grand finale will be played on Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.

Here is the full schedule of the 2023 World Baseball Classic 

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12 vs Chinese Taipei 5
Korea vs. Australia, 10 p.m., FS1
Netherlands vs. Panama, 11 p.m., FS2

Thursday, March 9

Japan vs. China, 5 a.m., FS1
Cuba vs. Italy, 6 a.m., Tubi
China vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., Tubi
Panama vs. Cuba, 11:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, March 10

Japan vs. Korea, 5 a.m., FS1
Chinese Taipei vs. Italy, 6 a.m., Tubi
Australia vs. China, 10 p.m., FS2
Italy vs. Panama, 11 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 11

Japan vs. Czech Republic, 5 a.m., FS1
Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 6 a.m., FS2
Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
Mexico vs. Colombia, 2:30 p.m., Fox
Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m., FS1
United States vs. Great Britain, 9 p.m., Fox
Korea vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., FS1
Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei, 11 p.m., FS2

Sunday, March 12

Australia vs. Japan, 6 a.m., FS1
Italy vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m., FS2
Israel vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
Canada vs. Great Britain, 3 p.m., FS1
Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m., FS1
United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1
Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m., FS2

Monday, March 13

China vs. Korea, 6 a.m., FS2
Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m., FS2
Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2
Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1
United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2
Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2
Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, March 15

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2
Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2
Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2
Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 16

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Friday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21

TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1

All teams of 2023 World Baseball Classic group-wise

Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)

Chinese Taipei
Cuba
Italy
Netherlands
Panama

Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)

Australia
China
Japan
Korea
Czech Republic

Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)

Canada
Colombia
Great Britain
Mexico
United States

Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)

Dominican Republic
Israel
Nicaragua
Puerto Rico
Venezuela

Where to watch 2023 World Baseball Classic live; live stream and broadcasting details

In USA, the World Baseball Classic games can be viewed without cable in a number of ways. Three games will only be available on Tubi; the remaining matches can be viewed on FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app (with a subscription). 
To watch the World Baseball Classic live in the United States, all the channels are available on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream, among other streaming services.

In Canada, Sportsnet will broadcast the games, and Sportsnet Now will provide viewers with the option to stream them.

Tubi Fox Sports App
fuboTV (free trial)
Sling (free trial)
Live TV and Hulu
YouTubeTV (free trial) 
DirecTV Online

