World Baseball Classic 2023 full schedule: check date, time, venue and how to watch live streaming
Story highlights
World Baseball Classic 2023 full schedule: World Baseball Classic has started on March 7, six years since the last edition of WBC was played! Here are all the details about the championship, including date, time, venue and live-streaming info
World Baseball Classic 2023 full schedule: World Baseball Classic has started on March 7, six years since the last edition of WBC was played! Here are all the details about the championship, including date, time, venue and live-streaming info
World Baseball Classic is staging an impressive comeback! It has been six years since the last World Boxing Championship when the United States defeated Puerto Rico in the championship match to claim its first title. The fifth edition of the worldwide event, which is running from March 7 through March 21, is featuring the best talents in the sport from across the world vying for the championship.
This version was initially scheduled to be performed in 2021 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be 47 games played starting on March 8. The championship game will take place. The grand finale will be played on Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.
Here is the full schedule of the 2023 World Baseball Classic
Wednesday, March 8
Panama 12 vs Chinese Taipei 5
Korea vs. Australia, 10 p.m., FS1
Netherlands vs. Panama, 11 p.m., FS2
Thursday, March 9
Japan vs. China, 5 a.m., FS1
Cuba vs. Italy, 6 a.m., Tubi
China vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., Tubi
Panama vs. Cuba, 11:30 p.m., FS1
Friday, March 10
Japan vs. Korea, 5 a.m., FS1
Chinese Taipei vs. Italy, 6 a.m., Tubi
Australia vs. China, 10 p.m., FS2
Italy vs. Panama, 11 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 11
Japan vs. Czech Republic, 5 a.m., FS1
Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 6 a.m., FS2
Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
Mexico vs. Colombia, 2:30 p.m., Fox
Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m., FS1
United States vs. Great Britain, 9 p.m., Fox
Korea vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., FS1
Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei, 11 p.m., FS2
Sunday, March 12
Australia vs. Japan, 6 a.m., FS1
Italy vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m., FS2
Israel vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
Canada vs. Great Britain, 3 p.m., FS1
Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m., FS1
United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1
Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m., FS2
Monday, March 13
China vs. Korea, 6 a.m., FS2
Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m., FS2
Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2
Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1
United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 14
Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2
Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2
Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1
Wednesday, March 15
TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2
Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2
Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2
Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1
Thursday, March 16
TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Friday, March 17
TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 18
TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday, March 19
TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 20
TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 21
TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1
All teams of 2023 World Baseball Classic group-wise
Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)
Chinese Taipei
Cuba
Italy
Netherlands
Panama
Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)
Australia
China
Japan
Korea
Czech Republic
Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)
Canada
Colombia
Great Britain
Mexico
United States
Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)
Dominican Republic
Israel
Nicaragua
Puerto Rico
Venezuela
Where to watch 2023 World Baseball Classic live; live stream and broadcasting details
In USA, the World Baseball Classic games can be viewed without cable in a number of ways. Three games will only be available on Tubi; the remaining matches can be viewed on FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app (with a subscription).
To watch the World Baseball Classic live in the United States, all the channels are available on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream, among other streaming services.
In Canada, Sportsnet will broadcast the games, and Sportsnet Now will provide viewers with the option to stream them.
Tubi Fox Sports App
fuboTV (free trial)
Sling (free trial)
Live TV and Hulu
YouTubeTV (free trial)
DirecTV Online
WATCH WION LIVE HERE