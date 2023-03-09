World Baseball Classic 2023 full schedule: check date, time, venue and how to watch live streaming

World Baseball Classic is staging an impressive comeback! It has been six years since the last World Boxing Championship when the United States defeated Puerto Rico in the championship match to claim its first title. The fifth edition of the worldwide event, which is running from March 7 through March 21, is featuring the best talents in the sport from across the world vying for the championship.

This version was initially scheduled to be performed in 2021 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be 47 games played starting on March 8. The championship game will take place. The grand finale will be played on Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.

Here is the full schedule of the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12 vs Chinese Taipei 5

Korea vs. Australia, 10 p.m., FS1

Netherlands vs. Panama, 11 p.m., FS2

Thursday, March 9

Japan vs. China, 5 a.m., FS1

Cuba vs. Italy, 6 a.m., Tubi

China vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., Tubi

Panama vs. Cuba, 11:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, March 10

Japan vs. Korea, 5 a.m., FS1

Chinese Taipei vs. Italy, 6 a.m., Tubi

Australia vs. China, 10 p.m., FS2

Italy vs. Panama, 11 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 11

Japan vs. Czech Republic, 5 a.m., FS1

Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 6 a.m., FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Colombia, 2:30 p.m., Fox

Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Great Britain, 9 p.m., Fox

Korea vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., FS1

Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei, 11 p.m., FS2

Sunday, March 12

Australia vs. Japan, 6 a.m., FS1

Italy vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m., FS2

Israel vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Great Britain, 3 p.m., FS1

Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1

Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m., FS2

Monday, March 13

China vs. Korea, 6 a.m., FS2

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m., FS2

Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, March 15

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 16

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Friday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21

TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1

All teams of 2023 World Baseball Classic group-wise

Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)

Chinese Taipei

Cuba

Italy

Netherlands

Panama

Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)

Australia

China

Japan

Korea

Czech Republic

Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)

Canada

Colombia

Great Britain

Mexico

United States

Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)

Dominican Republic

Israel

Nicaragua

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

Where to watch 2023 World Baseball Classic live; live stream and broadcasting details

In USA, the World Baseball Classic games can be viewed without cable in a number of ways. Three games will only be available on Tubi; the remaining matches can be viewed on FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app (with a subscription).

To watch the World Baseball Classic live in the United States, all the channels are available on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream, among other streaming services.

In Canada, Sportsnet will broadcast the games, and Sportsnet Now will provide viewers with the option to stream them.

Tubi Fox Sports App

fuboTV (free trial)

Sling (free trial)

Live TV and Hulu

YouTubeTV (free trial)

DirecTV Online