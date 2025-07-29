World Aquatics Championships: Katie Ledecky wins sixth gold, Elendt takes women's 100m breaststroke

Katie Ledecky secured her 22nd world championship gold of her illustrious career on Tuesday (July 29), moving within four titles of Michael Phelps’s all-time record (26 world gold medals). The American great dominated the 1,500m freestyle in Singapore, clocking 15:26.44 — the fifth-fastest time in history — and winning her sixth world crown in the event.

Ledecky, 28, was on world record pace for much of the race before easing off in the final stages. Italy’s Simona Quadarella (15:31.79) took silver, with Australia’s Lani Pallister (15:41.18) got bronze. “Growing up, it was inspiring to watch Michael Phelps and learn from the very best,” said Ledecky, a nine-time Olympic champion. “I’m happy with the time and happy with the swim.” She will next renew her rivalry with Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh in the 800m freestyle.

Popovici battles doubts to reclaim 200m freestyle crown

Romania’s David Popovici staged a late surge to beat American Luke Hobson in the men’s 200m freestyle final, winning in 1:43.53. Hobson clocked 1:43.84 for silver, with Japan’s 18-year-old Tatsuya Murasa (1:44.54) taking bronze. The 20-year-old revealed he almost withdrew before the meet, even looking up flights home. “It was a mental thing — the fear of seeing my real potential,” he admitted. “I’m really glad I didn’t quit.”

McKeown shrugs off injury for backstroke gold

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown proved unstoppable in the women’s 100m backstroke, winning in a championship record 57.16 seconds despite a recently dislocated shoulder. American Regan Smith finished just 0.19 seconds behind, with compatriot Katharine Berkoff claiming bronze. “It’s always nerve-wracking, especially after the Olympics,” said the two-time Olympic backstroke double champion.