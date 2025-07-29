/Who Is Yu Zidi? The 12‑Year‑old Chinese swimmer making waves at World Aquatics Championships

At just 12 years old, Yu Zidi is already making waves in international swimming circuit. The Chinese sensation is competing in her first-ever World Aquatics Championships in Singapore — becoming the second-youngest competitor in the event’s history — and has already delivered a performance well beyond her years.

In her debut race, the 200m individual medley, Yu finished fourth, missing out on a bronze medal by a razor-thin 0.06 seconds. Her time of 2:09.21 was more than a second faster than her previous best, and astonishingly, over nine seconds quicker than the U.S. girls’ national age-group record for 11-12-year-olds. She’s also faster than the boys’ record in that age bracket by three seconds.

Yu’s swimming journey began at six when she met a coach during a family trip to a water park. Her rapid rise has been guided by Olympic medallist Li Bingjie — Yu’s idol and mentor — who she affectionately calls her “older sister.” Despite most World Championship swimmers needing to be at least 14, Yu qualified early by meeting the competition’s elite “A” standard.

Last year, Yu narrowly missed qualifying for the Paris Olympics in the 400m individual medley, falling just over two seconds short. But at the 2024 Chinese Nationals, her 4:35.53 would have placed fourth in the Olympic final. In May, she shattered the 12-year-old world record in the 200m IM with a 2:10.63, prompting World Aquatics to hail her as a “sensation.”