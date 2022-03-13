Women's World Cup: Clinical Australia outclass arch-rivals New Zealand by 141 runs

Australia on Sunday registered a commanding 141-run victory over arch-rival New Zealand at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Wellington.

It was a clinical performance from the six-time World Cup champions as they successfully defended 269/8 by bowling their opponents out for just 128 in the 31st over at Basin Reserve.

There were strong contributions from nearly every member of Meg Lanning's powerful side, with Ellyse Perry (68) and Tahlia McGrath (57) scoring valuable half-centuries and the returning Ashleigh Gardner (48* from just 18 balls) adding the finishing touches on a late Australian flurry with the bat.

But it was with the ball that the Australians really shone, as teenager Darcie Brown (3/22) ripped through the New Zealand top-order and Amanda-Jade Wellington (2/34) and Gardner (2/15) put the polish on an impressive team performance.

The result sees Australia regain their place at the top of tournament standings with three wins from as many matches, while New Zealand drops to fourth and remains in a battle to reach the semi-finals.

Brief Scores: Australia 269/8 (Ellyse Perry 68, Tahlia McGrath 57; Lea Tahuhu 3-53) vs New Zealand 128/10 (Amy Satterthwaite 44, Lea Tahuhu 23; Darcie Brown 3-22).