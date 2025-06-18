/Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan on June 14, check full schedule inside

The 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup will held from June 12 to July 5 in England. A total of 12 teams are participating and divided into two groups. Group 1 includes Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, and the other two qualify teams. Whereas Group 2 has host England, defending champions New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and two other qualifiers.

There will be 33 matches played across seven venues in England over 24 days. The number of teams has increased from 10 in 2023 to 12 this time.

Venues and Timing - Matches will take place at The Oval, Lord’s, Old Trafford, Headingley, Southampton, Bristol, and Edgbaston. Games will start at different timings - 10:30 am, 2:30 pm, or 6:30 pm local time.

The tournament will begin with host England Women facing Sri Lanka Women at Edgbaston on June 12. New Zealand will start defending their title against West Indies in Southampton on June 13. On the same day, Australia will play South Africa in Manchester. India’s first match will be against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston.

Other important matches for India women in Group 1 include, India vs South Africa on June 21 in Manchester and India vs Australia on June 28 at Lord’s. The top two teams from each group will move on to the semi-finals on June 30 and July 2. The final will be held at Lord’s on July 5.

Teams like England, Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and West Indies qualified automatically for the tournament based on their 2024 performance. Pakistan and Sri Lanka also earned a place because of their high ICC T20I rankings as of October 21, 2024. The last four teams will be decided through global qualifiers in early 2026. Bangladesh, Scotland, USA, Nepal, and Thailand have already made it to that qualifying event. The remaining teams will come through regional qualifiers in Europe, Africa, and East Asia-Pacific.

India schedule for Women's T20 World Cup 2026