/Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Danni’s century guides England to 87-run win over Sri Lanka in opener

A brilliant unbeaten century from Danni Wyatt-Hodge, along with contributions from Amy Jones and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, powered England to a commanding 87-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Birmingham on Saturday (Jun 12).

After being invited to bat first, England posted a record-breaking 219/1 in their allotted 20 overs, the highest team total in their women’s T20I history. Wyatt-Hodge anchored the innings with a magnificent 105 not out off 62 deliveries, striking 15 boundaries and a six to register her third T20I hundred for England.

She shared a record 135-run opening partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones, who scored 53 from 38 balls, including four fours and a six. The stand became England’s highest opening-wicket partnership in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

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Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt added further momentum with an unbeaten 46 off just 22 balls, smashing six fours and a six. During her innings, she became only the second England women’s player to surpass 3,000 runs in T20 internationals. She now has 3,006 runs from 138 matches at an average of 29.47, with 18 half-centuries to her name.

Malki Madara was Sri Lanka’s lone wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 1/51.

Chasing a huge target, Sri Lanka never gained control of the match and were bowled out for 132 in their 20 overs. Harshitha Samarawickrama (29 off 18) and Nilakshika Silva (39 off 33) were the only batters to offer some resistance.

England’s bowlers delivered a clinical performance, led by Freya Kemp, who claimed 4/22. While, Sophie Ecclestone (2/27) and Charlie Dean (2/18) provided excellent support to complete a dominant all-round display.

Kemp’s four-wicket haul also earned her a place in the record books, making her just the third woman to take four wickets on her T20 World Cup debut, joining teammate Danni Wyatt-Hodge and former India spinner Diana David.