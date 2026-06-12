/IND vs AFG, 1st ODI: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will kick off their preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027 with a three-match series against Afghanistan in Dharamsala starting on Saturday (Jun 13). Attention will be focused on Rohit Sharma’s fitness, the progress of pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and the potential international debuts of youngsters Prince Yadav and Harsh Dubey. The hosts will also need to adjust their batting combination after Virat Kohli was sidelined with a hamstring injury. As a result, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer are expected to take on batting responsibility in the lineup.

Reddy’s performances will be closely monitor as India assesses his ability to offer a reliable seam-bowling all-round option and provide depth behind Hardik Pandya, whose fitness remains a concern.

Whereas, Afghanistan arrive as a strong limited-overs team, boosted by the return of Rashid Khan and experienced all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.

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As the crucial ODI clash between India and Afghanistan approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

India vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Match Details

When will the IND vs AFG, 1st ODI be played?

The first ODI between India and Afghanistan will be played on Saturday (Jun 13, 2026). The toss will take place at 01:00 pm IST.

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Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the first ODI between India and Afghanistan will be available on Star Sports in India.

Where to livestream IND vs AFG, 1st ODI?

The livestream of the first ODI between India and Afghanistan will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND vs AFG ODI Squad

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey