WION Exclusive | 'This is not the end': How Kumar Nitesh turned pain into power

When Kumar Nitesh first picked up a badminton racquet during his time in IIT Mandi in 2014, it was just a way to relax after class. A decade later, he’s a decorated international para-athlete with multiple medals, a role model for countless aspiring sportspersons, and living proof that tragedy doesn’t have to end your story — it can start a new one.

Nitesh’s journey into professional badminton started with curiosity and recreation. He had no idea that what started in a college hall would take him to the podium of international tournaments. “I started playing badminton for recreation when I joined IIT Mandi. Back then, I didn’t even know about para-sports,” he said in an exclusive interview with WION. “But I loved the game so much, I started training seriously. Eventually, I won my first bronze in a para tournament, and that changed everything." he added.

Nitesh continued to train, improved steadily, and began making waves in national and international tournaments. But success wasn’t linear. There were phases where the results didn’t come, and motivation waned. Yet, he never gave up.

Balancing sports and academics is no easy task. For Nitesh, the dream of reaching the Tokyo Paralympics collided with the realities of being an IIT student. “There was a tough time when I had to manage both. I think I missed Tokyo because of that. But after that, things went back on track and I went on to win a gold medal in tournaments.”

Despite the setback, Nitesh stayed grounded. Every tournament, he says, was a learning curve.

“I always analysed what went wrong, what could’ve been better — diet, training, mindset. That helped me grow.”

The Tokyo Olympic cycle was particularly brutal. Nitesh battled one setback after another — food poisoning, hospitalisation, surgery for appendicitis, and persistent knee issues. “There were days when I couldn’t even perform basic physical tasks. But I never gave up. And when I went to Paris for the Olympics, I was injury-free and playing better than ever — defeating someone I had never beaten before.”

Even in heartbreak, he found redemption. After losing a closely fought final at the 2023 Asian Games, he bounced back just an hour later to win gold in the men's doubles category.

Nitesh Kumar’s life took an unexpected turn after a train accident in 2009 led to amputation of his left leg. “It was sudden. Everything I imagined for myself ended that day,” he recalled. “I was bedridden for months. But my father always motivated me. Slowly, I started walking again.”

This marked a turning point. With support from his family, he refocused on education — preparing for the IIT entrance exam, and eventually securing admission into one of India’s premier engineering institutions. “I wasn’t the best student initially, but when I saw my first competitive exam results, I realised I could do it if I prepared seriously.”

In 2019, Nitesh took up the role of a senior badminton coach with the Haryana Sports Department, all while continuing his own career. “When I became a coach, I hadn’t reached my peak as a player. But I always felt that my experience could help others. Even now, when juniors talk to me, I try to pass on everything I’ve learned.”

The department, he says, has been instrumental in supporting his journey — especially in the lead-up to major tournaments like 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nitesh’s trophy cabinet is nearly full — but he has his sights set on what’s missing. “I’ve won silvers and a bronze at the World Championships, but no gold yet. That’s the target for 2026,” he says. “I also don’t have an individual Asian Games gold yet. The list keeps growing — and that’s a good thing. I’m happy to keep chasing better.”