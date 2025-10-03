WION Exclusive | 'India has the right balance between youth and experience', says ex-India cricketer Saba Karim on 2025 ICC ODI World Cup campaign

Former India cricketer Saba Karim believes the Indian women’s ODI team has struck the right balance between experienced players and emerging talent at the ongoing 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup. Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo on Sunday (October 5), Karim said the team’s current combination reflects a more aggressive and modern approach that has already produced results. “They do have the right combination. At this stage, the Indian team wants to have more depth in their batting. That is why you see Amanjot Kaur in the playing XI. And they have introduced Pratika Rawal, whom they feel is a very exciting prospect for India,” Karim, JioStar expert, replied to WION's question during press during a media day hosted by JioStar ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 on October 5.

Karim explained that India’s decision to field five bowlers and strengthen the batting has given the top order the license to play freely. “India wants to add more depth. That is why you see only five bowlers, plus the rest of the XI is full of batters. So it allows your main batters to be more aggressive. If you look at India’s performance this season, India is the only team that has scored, I think, maybe nine scores of 300+. Plus the batting average and strike rate have gone up. That really bodes very well for the Indian side,” he added.

‘Growth will happen automatically if India wins’

Karim emphasised the importance of building structures to ensure India’s young players continue to develop beyond the tournament. He believes a World Cup win would act as a catalyst for women’s cricket in India, both in terms of participation and infrastructure. “The growth will happen automatically if India wins the World Cup this time. And I think it is just waiting to happen for the required surge to take place in women's cricket in India,” he said.

He pointed out the unique challenges faced by women entering the sport, highlighting the need for sustained support from the BCCI, state associations, clubs and schools to maintain momentum. “Because there is a different dynamic that takes place in women’s cricket, there are several hurdles or obstacles that a young girl has to face before she can think of even stepping out to the ground. So, I think this kind of stellar performance or a win in this year's World Cup will help the growth to sustain the momentum that it has received so far in the past 3-4 years,” Karim explained.

“If we have this kind of communication going from BCCI to the state association and that can go down to the club level to the school level, I am sure that India will see phenomenal growth in years to come.”

‘Pakistan clash not India’s biggest test’

Looking ahead to India’s clash against Pakistan, Karim downplayed suggestions that the fixture would be India’s toughest challenge. He identified Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand as stronger opponents at this stage of the tournament. “Pakistan has come through the qualifiers. And whatever I could make out of the side, especially when they are up against a team like India, I don't think India would really bother about Pakistan at this stage,” he said. While acknowledging the emotional weight of the fixture, Karim backed India’s experienced core to handle the pressure.