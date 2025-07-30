WION Exclusive—'Hard to get to the top but much harder to stay there', says three-time Women's World Chess champion Susan Polgar

Indian chess is going through what many are calling its “Golden Age”—a period defined by unprecedented success, a surge of young prodigies, and a cultural shift that has transformed chess from a niche pursuit into a mainstream aspiration. From bustling metros to small-town academies, the game is drawing record participation, fuelled by strong grassroots programmes, world-class coaching, and sustained government and corporate support. Speaking to WION exclusively, former three-time Women’s World Champion Susan Polgar reflects on the factors behind this meteoric rise, the challenges of sustaining it, and why she believes India could dominate global chess for decades to come—just as the Soviet Union once did. In this candid conversation, she also shares her impressions of India’s latest star, Divya Deshmukh, whose recent triumph in Batumi has cemented her place among the country’s most exciting talents.

Q. You’ve described this as the “Golden Age” of Indian chess. In your view, what specific factors have contributed most to India’s meteoric rise in the sport over the last decade?

More opportunities, coaching, and support. This is a combination of the hard work of excellent coaches, government (national, state, and regional, etc.) and corporate support, federation, and new shift in culture, etc. When families and youngsters see that there are big financial opportunities in chess, it becomes more logical to get into the game. More kids equal bigger pool of talent. I believe that this trend will continue in the foreseeable future for India like the Soviet Union for many decades before.

Q. You’ve spoken about the importance of government and corporate sponsorship. What more needs to be done at a national and grassroots level to sustain and expand this golden era?

The message needs to continue! It is important and beneficial to invest in young talents. But there also has to be accountability. More success means more support. If young players are too comfortable being just decent to make a living and not care to reach the pinnacle, the level will drop.

Q. You’ve praised young Indian players for their fearlessness. How can they preserve this bold approach as they mature and face higher stakes?

More and more training. Hard work helps fuel self-confidence. Bigger self-confidence will help get better results. It is hard to get to the top. But it is much harder to stay at the top because there will always be new talents who are hungrier and more motivated. No player can stay at the top for a lifetime. Therefore, ride the strong waves and do not slow down when they have the opportunities now.

Q. You’ve compared Divya’s intangible qualities to those you saw in Gukesh. Could you elaborate on what exactly you look for in such prodigies?

There are several things such as: Ability to shake off losses and come back strong. Will to win versus playing it too safe and strong nerves, etc. However, unlike Gukesh with fewer problem areas, Divya has to work harder on her weaknesses if she wants to win the next Candidates Tournament and/or Women’s World Championship match. In a long classical chess event/match with 14 games, her weaknesses will be more exposed and possibly exploited by opponents. She is young but time is the essence.

Q. What specifically about Divya’s performance in Batumi impressed you the most?