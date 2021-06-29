Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer to lock horns with Adrian Mannarino on Centre Court

Roger Federer will start his journey for a record-broadening ninth Wimbledon title when he takes on Adrian Mannarino in the first round at the All England Club on Tuesday.

All things considered, Roger Federer displayed at Roland Garros last month that he stays an awe-inspiring phenomenon in the best-of-five format. His experience permits him to deal with the responsibility insightfully in long matches and furthermore upgrades his shots at retaliating in the event that things don't turn out well for him at first.

Adrian Mannarino is in good structure as well, having recently lost to Sam Querrey in the elimination rounds of the Mallorca Open. He will enter the Championships with a decent measure of match practice added to his repertoire, which will probably play for his potential benefit against a still-corroded Roger Federer.]

Head-to-Head

This will be the seventh time that Roger Federer and Adrian Mannarino battle against one another. The straight-on is 6-0 for Roger Federer, 2-0 on grass. The last time that they bolted horns, Roger Federer won 6-0 7-5 6-4 in the fourth round at Wimbledon back in 2018.

Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino

Positioned no. 8, Roger will begin his season at Wimbledon after he played his last match in Halle where he lost 4 6-3 6-2 to Auger Aliassime in the second round on the sixteenth of June.

Roger Federer has a general 5-3 success loss record in 2021, 1-1 on grass. Discussing his general vocation, Roger Federer has a by and large 1162-210 record. He has a positive 177-20 record on the grass.

Positioned no. 41, Adrian Mannarino will begin his spat London after he played his last match in Mallorca where he lost 6-4 6-3 to Sam Querrey in the elimination round on the 25th of June.

Adrian Mannarino has a total 9-17 success loss record in 2021, 4-3 on grass. Adrian Mannarino's best consequence of the momentum season was getting to the elimination round in Mallorca. As far as his vocation, he has an in general 567-431 record. He has a positive 77-49 record on the grass.

Prediction

Roger Federer will likewise have his errand cut out while managing Adrian Mannarino's left-hand serve, given his new battles on his return. In any case, the key for him extraordinary, as usual, will be his service; on the off chance that he can be exact enough with that shot, he will probably come up bests eventually.

While Adrian Mannarino isn't the greatest ball-strikers or servers on a visit, the points he can make him a troublesome player to manage. He additionally appreciates playing on grass, offered that it keeps his level chances low.

