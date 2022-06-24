WI vs Ban: When and where to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test - IST time and streaming details

West Indies and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the second and final Test on Friday evening (June 24). After the first Test was a one-sided affair, the Shakib Al Hasan-led visitors will aim for a 1-1 scoreline whereas Kraigg Brathwaite & Co. will look to continue from where they left in the series opener and inflict a whitewash over the Bangla Tigers.

Talking about the series opener, in Antigua, Bangladesh folded for 103 after six batters failed to open their accounts. In reply, Brathwaite's 94 and Jermaine Blackwood’s 63 ensured hosts' a daunting 162-run lead before Kemar Roach's five-fer dismissed Shakib & Co. for 245 before Windies chased down a paltry 84-run target with seven wickets in hand.

Will Windies continue their dominance over Bangladesh or will the visitors stage a comeback and level the series in the final Test?

Here is everything you need to know about the 2nd Test - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test being played?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test is scheduled to commence on June 24, 2022 (Friday).

Where is West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match taking place?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test will be held at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

At what time is West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match taking place?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time). The toss will take place half an hour prior to that.

How to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test live on TV?

There will be no telecast of the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in India.

How to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test live streaming?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh final Test will be available on the Fancode app and website.