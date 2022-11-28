Why was NFL star Odell Beckham Jr removed from a flight in Miami?

The NFL star player Odell Bechkam Jr has escorted off a flight at Miami International Airport by police officials on Sunday. The NFL wide receiver was removed from the aircraft before takeoff as officials said that he paid no heed to their requests to buckle his seatbelt. The airline officials also said that Bechkam Jr appeared unconscious and failed to respond to their multiple requests.

In the official statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department, they said, "Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill and that his condition would worsen through the expected five-hour flight, aircraft crew members called for police and fire rescue. As they tried to wake [Beckham] to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness."

The spokesperson of American Airlines confirmed that Flight 1228 which was bound for Los Angeles, returned to the gate before takeoff," due to a customer failing to follow crew members’ instructions and refusing to fasten their seat belt."

All other passengers were re-boarded and the flight departed later for Los Angeles. Police said that Beckham, "was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements."

Odell Beckham Jr reacted to the incident in a Twitter post saying, "Never in my life I have experienced what just happened.."

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022 ×

Beckham's attorney also reacted to the incident and said that it was a completely unnecessary action. Attorney Davillier said, “At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative. He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight.”

Beckham, who is a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver caught a touchdown before tearing a knee ligament in the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

(With inputs from agencies)

