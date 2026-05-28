/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad? Check result

Rajasthan Royals (RR) kept their IPL 2026 dream alive after crushing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 47 runs in the Eliminator at Mullanpur on Wednesday (May 27). Riding on a jaw-dropping 97-run knock from 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, RR posted a mammoth 243/8 before bundling SRH out for 196 in 19.2 overs. SRH were never in the hunt after losing four wickets in the powerplay including dashing openers Travis Head & Abhishek Sharma as well as Ishan Kishan. The win sealed Rajasthan’s place in Qualifier 2, where they will now face Gujarat Titans for a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Sooryavanshi’s explosive innings included 12 sixes and also helped him break Chris Gayle’s long-standing IPL record for most sixes in a single season.

SRH batters crumble under pressure

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Chasing 244, Sunrisers Hyderabad never really recovered from the early blows delivered by Jofra Archer and RR’s pace attack. They lost Head (17), Abhishek (0), Kishan (33), Ravichandran Smaran (1) inside powerplay to finish the first six overs at 71/4. Despite a few late counter-attacks in the middle order, wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals as SRH’s aggressive batting approach backfired under pressure. Archer starred with both ball and fielding efforts, while Ravindra Jadeja and Nandre Burger chipped in with crucial wickets to close out the game comfortably for Rajasthan.

Sooryvanshi continues dream run at IPL

Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the star of the night. The youngster tore apart the SRH bowling lineup with fearless hitting, narrowly missing out on a century after falling for 97 off just 29 balls. His knock powered RR to one of the highest playoff totals in IPL history and completely shifted momentum in a knockout contest expected to be closely fought. Thanks to Sooryavanshi, RR raced away to 80 runs in the powerplay and 100 in 7.2 overs. Apart from him, Dhruv Jurely also smacked 21-ball 50 as RR finished at 243/8 in 20 overs.