/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals? check result

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the IPL 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday (Apr 13) at Hyderabad by 57 runs. The match was turned around for SRH by young pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, both of whom took four wickets each on their IPL debut. Batting first, SRH scored 216/6 in 20 overs on the back of skipper Ishan Kishan's 91. RR, which were unbeaten in the tournament so far, were 9/5 inside three overs in the chase and could never recover from the damage and were bowled out on 159 in 20 overs. Despite the loss, RR remain on top of points table with 8 points from four wins and one loss in 5 matches while SRH move to fourth place with 4 points from two wins and three losses in five matches.