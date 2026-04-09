/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals? Check result

Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (Apr 8) by one run at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to get first points of the season. Needing two runs of last two balls in a chase of 211, DC's David Miller denied taking a single on the penultimate ball which eventually came back to haunt the team. On the last ball, GT's Prasidh Krishna bowled a slower bouncer which Miller missed connecting and his partner Kuldeep Yadav was run-out. This is DC's first loss of the season after winning first two matches but they sit pretty on fourth place with four points from three matches. GT, meanwhile, are sixth with two points from win vs DC after losing the first two of three games played so far.