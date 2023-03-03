Who was Jerry Richardson? Ex-owner of Panthers who helped reshape NFL- What caused his death?

Jerry Richardson, American businessman and former football player, died at the age of 86 on Wednesday, March 1. He was also the owner of the National Football League (NFL) and was considered one of the most influential owners in the NFL. He also established the Carolina Panthers franchise and owned the franchise from 1995 to 2018. He was the face of the Panthers until his image was ultimately tainted by a sexual scandal.

The Panthers announced that Richardson died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday night. The current franchise owner, David Tepper, said in a statement, “With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own”.

Who was Jerry Richardson?

Jerry Richardson was a football player and the first former player to own an NFL team since Chicago’s George Halas. He was born in North Carolina, where he also did his schooling before entering Wofford College in South Carolina. He was an Associated Press Little All-American selection in 1957 and 1958. He made many records in his football career, from being Wofford’s single-game record with 214 receiving yards to becoming record holder for touchdown receptions in a season and in a career. As a senior at Wofford, he scored 72 points on nine touchdowns, 12 extra points and two field goals. Richardson was elected as the team captain in 1958 and in 1983 he was chosen to Wofford’s All-Time Football team as a receiver.

Richardson was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Order family and was drafted in the 13th round by the defending world champion Baltimore Colts. He played two seasons in the NFL, earning Colt Rookie of the Year honours in 1959. He caught a touchdown pass in the 1959 NFL Championship Game from quarterback Johnny Unitas. He was traded from the Colts to the New York Giants for John Guzik on August 3, 1961.

How did Jerry Richardson help reshape the NFL?

Richardson was one of the most influential owners in the history of the NFL. The former Baltimore Colts player was a key factor in decision-making within the league during his time as the owner of the Panthers. He was highly active in his executive role which ensured the implementation of a number of positive changes in the NFL. He secured an expansion franchise in the NFL in October 1993. The Carolina Panthers was unanimously awarded the 29th NFL franchise, ensuring a presence in the league in the southeastern region of the country. Under the leadership of Richardson, the franchise became a beloved institution in the Carolinas and beyond. His vision was crucial to the success of the team. He led the team to the Super Bowl twice (20023 and 2015) but never achieved the dream of winning it.

He was known for his commitment and dedication to the team’s players and the larger community. He also played a pivotal role in the development of the Bank of America Stadium where he once had his own statue. Despite the circumstances that led to his sale of the team, his time in the franchise will always be recognised with excellence.

What was the controversy around Jerry Richardson that caused his downfall?

Richardson was forced to sell his franchise owing to allegations of sexual harassment by female employees in 2018. The allegations came out on December 17, 2017, in a report by Sports Illustrated. The report was based on anonymous sources who alleged that Richardson used to give ‘significant’ monetary settlements to Panthers employees. In the report, he was also called out for his inappropriate workplace comments, including sexually suggestive language and behaviour. Reports also claimed his racial slur at an African-American Panthers scout on an occasion.

What was the cause of the death of Jerry Richardson?

The cause of his death is unknown as his family did not reveal any details about his death. A family spokesperson said on Thursday, that Richardson “died peacefully last night at his Charlotte home”.

“I will always remember him, as will millions in his beloved Carolinas, as the father of NFL football in these sister states,” said Max Muhleman, a public-relations specialist who worked closely with Richardson for years.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE