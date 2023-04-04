Who was Bushwacker Bush? WWE Hall of Famer who passed at 78; Know more about his life, career & cause of death

Bushwhacker Butch, the WWE Hall of Famer, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 78. His long-time tag partner Luke Williams broke the news of his demise. Last week, Butch suffered a medical episode after arriving in Los Angeles. Although he received immediate medical attention, there was no information about the cause of his illness. Bushwhacker Butch's real name was Robert Miller. As soon as the news of his death reached the internet, people, including WWE wrestlers, expressed their grief and shared memories of Butch. He passed away after an eye-watering WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Here's everything you need to know about Robert Miller, popularly known as WWE's Bushwhacker Butch.

Bushwhacker Butch & WWE

Robert Miller (Bushwhacker Bush) started his wrestling career in New Zealand with Luke Williams as The Kiwis in the 1960s. The duo reached North America via Stu Hart's Stampede Wrestling. Later, they renamed themselves as 'The Sheepherders.' In WWF, they transformed from violent Sheepherders to comedic Bushwhackers.

The duo never won gold, but they had longevity. Butch retired in 2001 after an injury. WWE included him in the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Bushwhacker Butch's personal life

Robert Miller was born on October 21, 1944. He started wrestling for NWA New Zealand, later known as All-Star Pro Wrestling, in 1964. He moved to New Zealand from Florida after retirement in 2003. Butch lived in Paraparaumu Beach until 2016. He moved to Otaki Beach in 2016 with his wife, Helen.

Bushwhacker Bush's cause of death