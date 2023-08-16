Who is Tori Penso? Know about the referee in charge of England vs Australia FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal

England and Australia will lock horns in the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals. The semi-final match between England and Australia will be refereed by Tori Penso, widely recognised as one of the top officials in the sport.

The Lionesses will seek to defeat the Matildas and grab a seat in the finals against Spain. Australia's Accor Stadium will host the ENG vs AUS Women's Football World Cup semi-final at 03:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 16. DD Sports, Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 1 will live telecast the match in India.

Who is the referee for England vs Australia?

Tori Penso will be the referee for the semi-final match between England and Australia.

Penso has been a referee in many Major League Soccer matches in the United States. She made history as the first woman to referee in the US top-flight in 20 years when she officiated a game between DC United and Nashville in September 2020.

Penso has been a FIFA-rated referee since 2021. In her first three games of the tournament, Penso issued two yellow cards. She took charge of Germany's 6-0 win over Morocco, Switzerland's 0-0 draw with New Zealand within the group levels, and France's 4-0 win towards Morocco within the last-16.

Australia vs England Rivalry

It will be a new chapter in the historic rivalry between England and Australia, as both teams aim to succeed in their first-ever Women's World Cup closing. The tournament has the potential to become one of the most significant events in the history of the hosts, following the 2000 Olympic Games.

Despite facing several challenges, England has managed to reach the semi-finals. However, their toughest test yet awaits them as they take on a near-80,000-capacity crowd at Stadium Australia.

High tensions prevail as the Lionesses prepare to face the Matildas in the football match. Players from both nations have downplayed the usual rivalry in sports such as cricket and netball.

"I wouldn't say this can be a main rivalry in soccer," England midfielder Keira Walsh argued forward of the match. "They are a great team, and it is a semi-final. Whoever you're playing against, it is going to be an intense game. So for us, that is one of the last things we're thinking of."

