Who is Tamyra Mensah-Stock? Know more about the Olympic gold medalist who joined WWE

Over the years, plenty of talent outside of WWE from different sports have joined the promotion, with Kurt Angle and Chad Gable being prime examples. While both are renowned outside of WWE for their achievements in wrestling, especially at Summer Games for USA, a new member has just joined the league.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock – known as the first black female wrestler to win a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, has just joined WWE. As first reported by ESPN, Tamyra, 30, has won several World Championships and is now on her way to becoming a legend inside a WWE ring. It's true! It's true! 😉



As first reported by @espn, Olympic gold medalist @MensahTamStock has signed with WWE! 🥇https://t.co/YyncLHVL9w — WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2023

Having wrestled in the past, Tamyra decided to quit amateur wrestling much earlier, even before she finished third in the world championship in 2021.

A year later, in Belgrade, Serbia, she competed and won her second and last World Championship title.

"I didn't want to end my career on that note... So, I did another world championship, I wiped the floor with everybody, and I was like, 'Man, this is not fun anymore. I need a change,” Mensah-Stock told ESPN, as quoted by SportsKeeda. "Something in the back of my head that's just been itching at me, a dream of mine for I don't know how long. I just wanted to be in the WWE," she added.

Tamyra also revealed that she had never done pro wrestling training before and that, she would be joining WWE Performance Center in Orlando after moving there.

But who Tamyra Mensah-Stock? Let’s know more about her

Born in Chicago on October 11th, 1992, and hailing from Texas, Tamyra Mensah-Stock began her wrestling journey 13 years back in 2010 at a Texas High School – where she also stood second in the U.S. Junior Nationals.

Later, during her spell at Wayland Baptist University, Tamyra won the Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association National Championship in 2014 and 2017.

Four years later, in 2021, Tamyra’s gold medal wins at the Grand Prix de France Henri Deglane and Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series made her one of the favourites to shine in Tokyo, and she didn’t disappoint.

Tamyra created history by beating Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the women's 68-kilogram division to become the first black woman ever to win a gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling.