31-year-old Japanese man Nozomu Hagihara has embarked on a Guinness world record-breaking journey from India's Kolkata to New Delhi. What's interesting about his journey is that Hagihara is travelling to Delhi from Kolkata while dribbling a football. He reached Varanasi on April 17 during his 2000-kilometre journey.

Speaking about his quest, Hagihara, while talking to news agency ANI, said: "Throughout the journey, I will conduct football workshops in villages along the route, focusing on gender equality, hygiene, and nutrition. These sessions aim to empower children, especially girls, by promoting important life skills through sports. Just as the Father of India, Mahatma Gandhi, once walked 385 kilometers with his countrymen during the Salt March, someone must take action to spark a positive social movement. I want to dedicate myself in my own way for the future of India’s children, the promotion of health, and gender equality."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Nozomu Hagihara, a Japanese man who is currently travelling around 2000 km dribbling football in India from Kolkata to Delhi, arrived in Varanasi yesterday. His journey began on March 3rd and is expected to end on May 15th at the Japanese Embassy in… pic.twitter.com/OGSgXohRgb — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2025

His journey kicked off on March 3 from Japanese Consulate in Kolkata and is expected to be completed on May 15 at Japanese Embassy in New Delhi. During his quest, he'll pass through states of Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh before reaching New Delhi.

Who is Nozomu Hagihara - Japanese man dribbling football from Kolkata to New Delhi?

Hagihara initially came to Bodhgaya as an International NGO worker in 2020 to manage rural development programs in India. In 2021, he founded FC Soccer football club after quitting his first job at Toyota.

He is currently employed with Japanese human resources company Fourth Valley Concierge Corporation based out of Tokyo. He has 19+ year of experience as a footballer, playing for Ritsumeikan University Soccer Club and J-league Oita Trinita U-18 division.

On his journey, he plans to conduct 50 workshops during his more than 70-day-long journey in various villages along the route while focusing on nutrition, hygiene and gender equality. He is also planning to make it a charity campaign to take raises fund to take 20-30 children from Bihar to Japan on sports exchange program.