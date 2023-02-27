Who is Mittali Parulkar? Shardul Thakur's wife-to-be. Check all details here.

Shardul Thakur's wife-to-be, Mittali Parulkar, and her stunning looks have become the talk of the town. India's all-rounder Shardul Thakur will tie the knot with his high school sweetheart on February 27 in Mumbai. He became the third Indian cricketer to get married in 2023's wedding wave after KL Rahul and Axar Patel. Mittali Parulkar runs All the Jazz Luxury Bakes, which deals in cakes and pastries. She founded the bakery in 2020 and has been running it successfully.

When did Mittali Parulkar & Shardul Thakur get engaged?

Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar got engaged on November 2021 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The engagement ceremony happened at the Bandra-Kurla Complex with around 57 guests.

Shardul Thakur had a hectic schedule the previous year, making it difficult for the all-rounder to find time for his wedding. Thus, the cricketer is wedding his long-time beau after almost one year of the engagement. Moreover, Shardul Thakur has a jam pack schedule because of the upcoming ODI series against Australia in March and Indian Premier League (IPL)2023. Mittali Parulkar's soon-to-be-husband will represent Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

Mittali Parulkar: age, career & more

Mittali Parulkar was born in 1992 in Mumbai. Both Mittali and Shardul have entered their 30s. The couple will tie the knot on Monday, February 27. According to the reports, many celebrity cricketers will attend the wedding ceremony.