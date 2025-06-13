The World Test Championship (WTC) Final is currently ongoing between Australia and South Africa at Lord's (London) and it features probably the luckiest player of all time. The player, Josh Hazlewood, plays as a fast bowler for Australia and what makes him the luckiest is his unbeaten record in finals - of all kinds.

Hazlewood, before this WTC Final 2025, has featured in nine finals in his career across formats - and hasn't lost a single one of them. Isn't he the luckiest player in WTC Final 2025?

Hazlewood has managed to win an IPL title with modern holy trinity of Indian cricket - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. His IPL feat is something which no other player has managed to do in 18-year-long history of the T20 tournament which started in 2008.

He won with Dhoni while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021, with Kohli while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 and with Rohit while being a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for one game in 2015 before withdrawing his name.

As for his other finals, he started his unbeaten run with Australia U-19 side in the year 2010 and won Player of the Match for the figures of 4/30.

In other T20s, he has won a title with Sydney Sixers in now-defunct CLT20 in 2012 and then in Big Bash League in 2020 (not part of the playing XI). In 2021, achieved another milestone with Australia cricket team and won the T20 World Cup.

In ODIs, he has won two final - 2015 World Cup and 2023 World Cup. To complete his ICC trophy cabinet, he also won the 2023 WTC Final with Australia.

The records clearly make him favourite to win another ICC title with Australia in the ongoing WTC Final but he's already the luckiest player for sure.