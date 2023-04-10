Who is Jon Rahm? Here's all you need to know about the Masters 2023 winner's career, net worth & personal life

Jon Rahm has again emerged victorious at the Masters 2023 and moved back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings for the second time in 2023. Jon Rahm's first prominent title was the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines. The 28-year-old also celebrated his first green jacket this year. The PGA star hails from Barrika, Spain. However, now he calls Scottsdale, Arizona, home. He has split his success between two continents. He has five PGA (Professional Golfers' Association) tours and six more on a European tour. Jon Rahm also holds the record for the longest stint atop the amateur rankings at 60 weeks.

Here's everything you need to know about the Spanish Golf star, Jon Rahm.

Jon Rahm: Career

According to the official website of PGA, Jon Rahm has played 141 events. He has had 11 PGA tour wins, eight international victories, eight runner-ups, ten third-place finishes, and 70 finishes in the top 10. Before the Masters Tournament, Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational, and The American Express. He also won the US Open in 2021. Rahm's most recent international wins include Acciona Open de Espana and DP World Tour Championship.

Furthermore, he has played for the national team and made the country proud by winning many tournaments, including World Cup (2016), Ryder Cup (2018, 2020), Palmer Cup (2014, 2015) and Eisenhower Trophy (2014). He defeated Dustin Johnson at the BMW Championship in 2019-20.

Jon Rahm: Personal Life

Jon Rahm's wife Kelley threw javelin for Arizona State. He proposed to her while hiking around Torrey Pines in 2018. Once, Rahm jokingly suggested that the couple conceived their first son, Kepa, on the night he first reached No. 1 in the OWGR in July 2020. "We suspect it was that night," he said. Their second son, Eneko, was born in 2022.

Jon Rahm: Net Worth