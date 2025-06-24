/Who is Dilip Doshi? India, England players wear black armbands in remembrance of ex-India spinner

The Test match between India and England is equally balanced as the play continues on the fifth and final day (Jun 24). The players from both teams were seen wearing black armbands to pay respect to Dilip Doshi. The former Indian cricketer passed away at the age of 77 on Monday (Jun 23) and BCCI also paid a tribute to him. Doshi played for India in 33 Tests from 1979 to 1983.

India and England players wearing black armbands



Both teams are wearing black armbands on the fifth day of the match to pay tribute to Dilip Doshi, the former Indian cricketer. In addition to wearing the black armbands, the players from both India and England observed a minute silence before the start of the days play.

Who was Dilip Doshi?



Dilip Doshi was a left-arm spinner who made his debut for India in 1973. He played 33 Test matches for the country between 1979 and 1983. During his Test career, he took 114 wickets at an average of 30.71. This included six five-wicket hauls and four instances where he took four wickets in an innings.

Doshi also played in 15 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), taking 22 wickets at an average of 23.81. In first-class cricket, he had a remarkable career, playing 238 matches and picking up 898 wickets at an average of 26.58, including 43 five-wicket hauls.

He passed away in London, while the Indian team was in Leeds for the first Test against England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also expressed profound grief and sorrow at the demise of former India cricketer and left-arm spinner, Mr. Dilip Doshi.