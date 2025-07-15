/Who holds the record for longest home run in Derby history? Full details inside

The Major League Baseball (MLB) home run Derby isn't just a warm-up game before the All-Star Game; it’s a jam-packed event. Every year, baseball’s biggest sluggers line up to smash balls into the sky, with fans cheering for power, distance, and jaw-dropping moments. Since its inception in 1985, the Derby has grown into one of the league’s most anticipated events, offering a thrilling mix of baseball and entertainment. This year’s edition was hosted at Truist Park in Atlanta, starting Friday (July 11), as part of the 2025 All-Star Game festivities. And as always, the talk was about how far the home runs were hit. Let's glance at the longest home runs hit in the derby over the years.

Record for the longest home run

In 2021, something crazy happened at Coors Field in Denver. Juan Soto hit a home run that went 520 feet. That’s the longest ever recorded in the Derby since Statcast started tracking distances. He didn’t win the game, but that one swing almost left the entire stadium in a state of admiration. Right behind him were Trevor Story with 518 feet and Pete Alonso with 514.

Back in 2017, Aaron Judge stole the show at the Derby in Miami. He hit four home runs that went over 500 feet, with the longest one flying 513 feet. Giancarlo Stanton also showed off his power in 2016, hitting two shots at 497 feet.