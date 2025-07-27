LOGIN
Which bowler has most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket? Check the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 27, 2025, 23:22 IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2025, 23:22 IST
Former Sri Lankan spinner Muralitharan was carried by his team-mates during a match in 2004 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

From Shane Warne to Ravichandran Ashwin, here's a look at the top six players with most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

In Test cricket, taking five wickets in an innings is always a proud moment for any bowler, whether a spinner or pacer. One of the best in this regard was former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who holds the record for the most five-wicket hauls in Test history. He took his last five-wicket haul against India at the SSC Ground in Colombo during the 2010 series between India and Sri Lanka. This match was also a part of his farewell Test series. Apart from Muttiah Muralitharan, several other bowlers have made their mark on this elite list with multiple five-wicket hauls. Let’s have a look at the leading players on this elite list.

Bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket

  • Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) – 67 five-wicket hauls
    Former Sri Lankan spinner, Muttiah Muralitharan, leads the chart with a record 67 five-wicket hauls in Tests. He played 133 matches and took 800 wickets at an average of 22.72. His incredible stats also include 22 ten-wicket match hauls.
  • Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 37 five-wicket hauls
    Former Indian off-spinner, Ravi Ashwin, comes second on this elite list. In 106 Test match, he took 537 wickets at an average of 24.00. His record includes 37 five-wicket and eight ten-wicket hauls
  • Shane Warne (Australia) - 37 five-wicket hauls
    The legendary Australian leg-spinner, Shane Warne, also features on this list. In 145 Tests, he took 708 wickets at an average of 25.41. He tally also includes 10 ten-wicket hauls.
  • Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) - 36 five-wicket hauls
    Former Kiwis pacer, Richard Hadlee, comes fourth on this list and he is the only fast bowler on this list. He took 431 wickets in 86 Tests at an average of 22.29, including 36 five-wicket hauls and nine 10-wicket hauls.

  • Anil Kumble (India) - 35 five-wicket hauls
    Anil Kumble, one of India’s greatest bowlers during his era. The former Indian leggie played 132 Test matches and took 619 wickets at an average of 29.65. His tally includes 35 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket hauls to his name.
  • Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) - 34 five-wicket hauls
    Rangana Herath, another former Sri Lankan spin great, played 93 Tests during his Test career and claimed 433 wickets at an average of 28.07. His record includes 34 five-wicket and nine ten-wicket hauls.

These bowlers have consistently delivered match-winning performances and are among the most respected names in Test cricket history.

