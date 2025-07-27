/Which bowler has most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket? Check the list

In Test cricket, taking five wickets in an innings is always a proud moment for any bowler, whether a spinner or pacer. One of the best in this regard was former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who holds the record for the most five-wicket hauls in Test history. He took his last five-wicket haul against India at the SSC Ground in Colombo during the 2010 series between India and Sri Lanka. This match was also a part of his farewell Test series. Apart from Muttiah Muralitharan, several other bowlers have made their mark on this elite list with multiple five-wicket hauls. Let’s have a look at the leading players on this elite list.