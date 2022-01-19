When and where to watch India vs Ireland U-19 WC match live online? - IST time & streaming details

After winning their respective opening games in the ICC U-19 World Cup, both India and Ireland are now scheduled to compete at Brian Lara Stadium in a group B tussle on Wednesday (January 19). India started their campaign on a high note when they defeated South Africa by 45 runs, while Ireland thrashed Uganda by 39 runs to kickoff their campaign in style.

Besides Captain Yash Dhull, India also have Shaikh Rasheed, who was the leading run-scorer at the U19 Asia Cup last year. At the bowling alley, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Raj Bawa, and Vicky Ostwal are the players to watchout for.

Meanwhile, Joshua Cox will star the Irish batting line-up. Against a formidable Indian bowling lineup, Ireland's hitters will have their work cut out.

India vs Ireland U-19 World Cup match live streaming details - Everything to know:

Where is the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 match between India and Ireland taking place?

The ICC U19 World Cup 2022 match between India and Ireland match will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

What time does the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 match between India and Ireland begin?

The ICC U19 World Cup 2022 match between India and Ireland begins at 06:30 PM IST on Wednesday (January 19).

How to watch live coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 match between India and Ireland on TV?

The India U19 vs Ireland U19 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch live coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 match between India and Ireland on the live streaming?

The live streaming of the India U19 vs Ireland U19 match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.