When and where to watch India vs Aus U-19 WC semi-final clash live online? - IST time, streaming details

The Yash Dhull-led Indian team will square off with Australia in the ICC U-19 World Cup, in West Indies, on Wednesday (February 02). It will be the second semi-final clash of the marquee tournament as both sides will compete to enter the finale, where England have already made the cut.

Talking about the form of both sides, the Indian team have been on a roll from the start of the showpiece event. Having beaten South Africa by 45 runs in their tournament-opener, the Indian team thrashed Ireland and Uganda before beating the Bangladesh side, last edition's winners, in the quarters to enter the last four. India will feel confident facing the Aussies, having got the better of them in the warm-ups.

Australia, on the other hand, have also been dominant although not as much as their semi-final opponents. The Men in Yellow have lost one encounter, versus Sri Lanka, but beat the likes of West Indies, Scotland and Pakistan (in the quarters).

Overall, a riveting encounter is on the cards between two marquee teams.

India vs Australia U-19 World Cup match live streaming details - Everything to know:

Where is the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 match between India vs Australia taking place?

The ICC U19 World Cup 2022 match between India vs Australia match will be held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

What time does the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 match between India vs Australia begin?

The ICC U19 World Cup 2022 match between India vs Australia gets underway at 06:30 PM IST (9:00 AM local time) on Wednesday (February 2).

How to watch live coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 match between India vs Australia on TV?

The India vs Australia semi-final match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch live coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 match between India vs Australia on live streaming?

The live streaming of India vs Australia semi-final match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.