/What is Novak Djokovic’s net worth in 2025? Career earnings, sponsorships and investments

Serbian stalwart and 24-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic is on a quest to win his 25th major title and has already reached the penultimate clash of the 2025 US Open. The Serb will lock horns with Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who has also stormed into the semis without dropping a set. As the 38-year-old continues to shine on the court, let’s glance at his lavish lifestyle off it.

Net Worth

Djokovic’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $250 million, according to Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth. His empire is a mix of record-breaking prize money, global endorsements and smart business investments. The Serb has earned over $188 million in career prize money, the most by any player in tennis history. In the 2025 season alone, he earned more than $3.4 million.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Meet the Tennis player whose net worth beats Djokovic, Nadal and Federer together

Prize Money

Djokovic’s dominance on court has been unmatched. He holds a record 24 grand slam titles and, in 2025, became only the third player to win 100 ATP singles titles. These victories have not only brought him prize money but also performance bonuses. In 2011, he became the first player to surpass $12 million in a single season, setting new standards for tennis earnings.

Sponsorships and Endorsements

Brands see Djokovic as one of the biggest names in world sport. He reportedly earns $25–34 million annually from endorsements. His major sponsors include:

Lacoste (sportswear) Head (tennis rackets) Asics (shoes) Hublot (luxury watches) Raiffeisen Bank (financial services)

Business Ventures

Beyond tennis, Djokovic is a businessman. He owns restaurants in Serbia, including a vegan eatery and runs Family Sport, a company that manages hospitality and sports events. He has also invested in wellness and tech startups, further boosting his wealth.

Properties and Lifestyle

Djokovic owns several luxury homes worldwide, from Marbella in Spain to Monaco, Belgrade, New York and Miami. Despite his riches, he is known for living a disciplined life focused on fitness and a strict diet.

Philanthropy