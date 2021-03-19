'We face all sorts of hurdles...': Babar Azam reacts to sexual harassment allegations

Pakistan cricket team's skipper Babar Azam has said that his form has not been affected by the ongoing sexual harassment row and court cases against him. Babar said that as a sportsperson he is habituated to facing hurdles in life while adding that personal issues will not affect his cricket on the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

"It is my personal issue and it is in court and my lawyer is handling it. We face all sorts of hurdles in life and I am used to it. This issue has not affected my form or cricket," Babar said in a virtual press conference on Friday.

Azam is involved in court cases in Lahore after a woman named Hamiza Mukhtar filed several charges against him, including sexual harassment, threatening her, and false promises of marriage.

A Lahore court on Thursday asked the Federal Agency Cyber Crime Cell to file an FIR against Babar in connection with the case while ordering proper investigation as per the law.

Babar further confirmed that he had asked the selection committee to include hard-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan in the Pakistan T20 squad for the tour of South Africa, set to start from April 2.

"I have opened with him in the PSL and I know how destructive he can be. Yes, his fitness is up there but we will work on his fitness and improve it."

Babar also said that discussions held during selection committee meetings should remain confidential.

"They are always discussions and disagreements and agreements in selection committee meetings but in the end it is always for the betterment of the team and players and shouldn't come out of the room," Azam said.

Azam also dismissed arguments that had he and the selectors left a negative message for other players by selecting an unfit player like Sharjeel, who could be a liability on the field.

"I don't think Sharjeel's fitness is that bad. We can't expect him to be a Shadab Khan but he has played the entire domestic season and has also performed. He is not that bad on the field and I don't think we have to worry about covering him. "He is a bit overweight but I am confident with the team his fitness will improve a lot," he said.

