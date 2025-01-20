Ruben Amorim made the astonishing admission that his Manchester United flops are the worst team in the club's history after Sunday's dismal 3-1 defeat against Brighton. United crumbled to a sixth loss in 11 Premier League games since Amorim arrived from Sporting Lisbon to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag.

"We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United," Amorim said after his side's wretched display at Old Trafford. "I know you want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go: your headlines."

Amorim's side are languishing in 13th place and although they are 10 points above the relegation zone, they are far from certain to avoid being dragged into the survival struggle on the evidence of Sunday's display.

Yankuba Minteh set the tone for United's moribund performance with an early opener for Brighton.

Bruno Fernandes equalised with a penalty before half-time, but second-half goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter left United in turmoil.

United have suffered six home league defeats this season, their most from their opening 12 matches of a season since 1893-94.

They have also lost 10 of their 22 league games this season, the earliest into a top-flight campaign that they have hit double figures for defeats since 1989-90.

"Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me. We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that," Amorim said.

While United have not been dragged completely into the fight for survival just yet, Amorim must find a way to get results to avoid the pressure on him becoming intolerable.

The 39-year-old arrived at United in November, hailed as one of Europe's brightest young coaches.

But his preferred 3-4-3 formation is not suited to the players in United's squad.

Yet, while he admitted he is only thinking of avoiding relegation now, the Portuguese coach refuses to change his philosophy.

"I am not going to change, no matter what. I know we can succeed but we need to survive this moment. I am not naive. We need to survive now," Amorim said.

United's latest calamity came on the day the club paid a sombre tribute to Denis Law after their legendary striker passed away aged 84 on Friday.

