Waving the Tricolour Overseas - Story of Jyoti Chouhan, first Indian to score in a European league Cup final

Indian football has been on a meteoric rise in recent history with the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan being prominent names to lead the baton for the national side. But away from the limelight and the shadows of the big names, Jyoti Chouhan, a 23-year-old from Madhya Pradesh’s Sardarpur wrote her name in the folklore of European football after she became the first Indian player (both male and woman) to score in a European league’s Cup final.

What is the story of Jyoti Chouhan?

Jyoti, at 22, made her transfer to the Croatian league and came into the headlines in May 2023, when she scored a hat-trick in the final league game of the season. She plays for the Dinamo Zagreb Women’s team and barely knew the language when she made the switch across to the Croatian giant's women's side. Those not knowing the Croatian league and Dinamo Zagreb, could well document the history books as the club holds a great history with Ballon d’Or winner players amongst their youth ranks. Luka Modric, a Real Madrid legend, came through the academy of the famous Croatian club where Jyoti is now applying her trade.