Waving the Tricolour Overseas - Story of Jyoti Chouhan, first Indian to score in a European league Cup final
Story highlights
Jyoti Chouhan plays for the Dinamo Zagreb Women’s team and barely knew the language when she made the switch across to the Croatian giant's women's side. Those not knowing the Croatian league and Dinamo Zagreb, could well document the history books as the club holds a great history with Ballon d’Or winner players amongst their youth ranks.
Jyoti Chouhan plays for the Dinamo Zagreb Women’s team and barely knew the language when she made the switch across to the Croatian giant's women's side. Those not knowing the Croatian league and Dinamo Zagreb, could well document the history books as the club holds a great history with Ballon d’Or winner players amongst their youth ranks.
Indian football has been on a meteoric rise in recent history with the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan being prominent names to lead the baton for the national side. But away from the limelight and the shadows of the big names, Jyoti Chouhan, a 23-year-old from Madhya Pradesh’s Sardarpur wrote her name in the folklore of European football after she became the first Indian player (both male and woman) to score in a European league’s Cup final.
What is the story of Jyoti Chouhan?
Jyoti, at 22, made her transfer to the Croatian league and came into the headlines in May 2023, when she scored a hat-trick in the final league game of the season. She plays for the Dinamo Zagreb Women’s team and barely knew the language when she made the switch across to the Croatian giant's women's side. Those not knowing the Croatian league and Dinamo Zagreb, could well document the history books as the club holds a great history with Ballon d’Or winner players amongst their youth ranks. Luka Modric, a Real Madrid legend, came through the academy of the famous Croatian club where Jyoti is now applying her trade.
Becoming the first Indian to score a hat-trick in a European league was not enough, earlier this month she added another feather to her impressive cap after becoming the first Indian to score in the European league’s Cup final. Playing for Dinamo Zagreb in the Croatia Women’s Cup final contest against ZNK Split, her goal in the 48th minute saw Jyoti become the first Indian to score in a European league’s Cup final.
ALSO READ | Wimbledon 2023: Ankita Raina, India’s only singles player at event, bows out with a loss in qualifiers
Place in history books
The day was also marked by another achievement as earlier Jyoti had assisted in the 10th minute to help her side take the lead in the final. Not all things went right for Jyoti as her side lost 2-3 in the final after Aida Hadzic scored a brace to take her side over the line.
What makes the achievement more remarkable is the circumstances from which she made her name, Jyoti lost her father during her footballing journey. While the task was tougher than ever, her determination, passion and will saw her achieve great heights and wave the Indian tricolor overseas where the country’s finest are to make their mark.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.