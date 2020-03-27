WATCH: 'Wake up & take responsibility' - Virat Kohli appeals Indian citizens to stay at home amid COVID-19 lockdown

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has time and again spread awareness surrounding the COVID-19 through his social media handles. On Friday, Kohli once again took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to warn the citizens of India about the seriousness of novel coronavirus.

Kohli posted a video on Twitter in which he said that it is not at all good to see people moving in groups and not abiding by the lockdown guidelines. Kohli added that some people are taking this fight against the novel coronavirus very lightly while alarming them that it is not as easy as it looks or feels.

Kohli captioned his video: Please wake up to the reality and seriousness of the situation and take responsibility. The nation needs our support and honesty.”

"Hello, I am Virat Kohli. Today I am speaking to you not as an India player, but as a citizen of the country. What I have seen in the last few days -- people moving in groups, not abiding by curfew rules, not following lockdown guidelines -- it shows that we are taking the fight very lightly. But this fight is not as easy as it looks or feels," Kohli said in the video.

Please wake up to the reality and seriousness of the situation and take responsibility. The nation needs our support and honesty. pic.twitter.com/ZvOb0qgwIV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 27, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, with the sporting calendar coming to a grinding halt, sportspersons have been motivating their fans and followers in social media as India continues to be in lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Many athletes have come forward and donated their bit in a bid to fight against the deadly virus while others posted videos to urge everyone to remain indoors.

