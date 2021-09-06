WATCH: Virat Kohli vents out frustration in dressing room as he departs for 44 vs England on Day 4 of The Oval Test

Indian captain Virat Kohli was looking set for a big score on Day 4 of the fourth and penultimate Test versus England at The Oval, London on Sunday (September 5). After the strong foundation laid by Rohit Sharma (127) and Cheteshwar Pujara (61), India resumed the penultimate day being well-placed at 270-3, leading by 171 runs, with Kohli-Ravindra Jadeja in the middle.

While Jadeja fell for 17 and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's (0) poor form continued, captain Kohli looked set for a big one on the fourth day's morning session with some splendid drives. He was even defending the ball nicely and leaving anything pitched in the zone for him to edge it to the keeper or slip-cordon. However, the 32-year-old still missed out on scoring big and ending his century-drought as he came forward to defend a delivery from Moeen Ali which angled towards the first slip for Craig Overton to complete a simple catch.

Thus, Kohli departed for a well-made 44 and missed out on scoring three back-to-back half-centuries in the series. The Indian skipper has worked hard for runs in the last few innings, however, a big score still eludes him. Here's how he reacted after missing out on a daddy hundred -

Kohli vented out frustration in Indian dressing room. Watch the video:

After Kohli's dismissal, India 312-6 and led England by 213 runs. However, fifties from Rishabh Pant (50) and Shardul Thakur (60), along with cameos from Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav, took the visitors to 466 all-out, setting up a challenging 368-run target for England.

At stumps on Day 4, England reached 77 for no loss to set up a tantalising final day at The Oval, on Monday (September 6).