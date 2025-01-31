Former India captain Virat Kohli came up with a heart-warming gesture on Friday (Jan 31) during his felicitation ceremony as netizens were in awe of the Delhi batter. Having been felicitated after Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy contest against Railways, Virat on his way took blessings of his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma by touching his feet. He was honoured for playing 100 Test matches for India having come through the ranks of Delhi’s Ranji team.

VIRAT KOHLI TOUCHING HIS CHILDHOOD COACH'S FEET. (Vipul Kashyap). pic.twitter.com/siZNuUSKMc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 31, 2025

Virat comes up with heart-warming gesture

Having returned to the domestic red-ball circuit after December 2012, Virat became the third Delhi-born batter to play 100 Test matches for India. The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday, decided to honour the two-time World Cup winner for his remarkable achievement with the national side. During this ceremony, Virat touched Rajakumar Sharma’s feet as netizens applauded his gesture despite having a quiet day with the bat where he scored six runs.

Having been called out to bat in the opening session of Day 2, the former India captain was given a warm welcome by the crowd as fans thronged the stadium. However, Virat’s return was brief after he was dismissed for 6 in the first innings by Himanshu Sangwan. Having disappointed during the Australia tour, Kohli’s latest failure did not go well with the critics.

Despite Virat’s poor form, Delhi managed to gain the upper hand as they closed the day on 334/7 and lead by 93 runs in the first innings. Skipper Ayush Badoni had a tough pill to swallow after he was dismissed for 99 in the second session of Day 2.

Virat’s next target will be to shine in the Champions Trophy 2025 which starts on February 19. Virat’s first match will be against Bangladesh on Feb 20 in Dubai, where he has an impressive record with the bat.