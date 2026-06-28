/WATCH: Emotional scenes at Trent Bridge as England players give retiring Ben Stokes guard of honour

An hour after the ECB announced Ben Stokes’ decision to retire from international cricket after the conclusion of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, the stadium stood as one to honour the England great. Emotional scenes broke out in Nottingham as shortly after the tea break on day four, England players formed a formal guard of honour, waiting for their captain—and perhaps the most influential English cricketer of the 21st century—to stride out to the loudest cheer of the match. The two New Zealand batters and the entire Nottingham crowd joined in a thunderous ovation.

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In a shocking turn of events, England Test captain Ben Stokes announced his decision to step aside from international cricket just days after returning to the side following his exile from the squad for the second Test. Stokes and his England team’s quick Gus Atkinson were part of a reported brawl outside a Chelsea club after the first Test.

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Also read| England captain Ben Stokes to retire from international cricket after Trent Bridge Test vs NZ



Celebrations turned into a disciplinary nightmare for both, as the ECB and Cricket Regulator conducted independent probes into the matter. Although the two parties gave clean chits to the players, Stokes and Atkinson were handed written warnings.



In between investigations, the selectors dropped the two from the squad for the second Test, instead asking them to play County games for their teams. They abided by it and impressed on returns during the Championship, only for the selectors to withdraw their names midway through the game and bring them back for the decisive Test against New Zealand.



Ben Stokes returned as the captain for the series decider in Nottingham.



The England captain picked up four wickets in the first innings but scored just 15 during England’s reply. In the second innings, he picked up two wickets, as New Zealand declared on 288 for nine, giving the hosts 373 runs to win the final Test and take the series home.

