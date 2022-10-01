WATCH: Thomas Partey scores an outrageous goal as Arsenal thrash Tottenham in London Derby

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored an absolute stunner to help his side defeat city rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the London Derby on Saturday. Partey opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 20th minute to put the Gunners ahead in the blockbuster clash at the Emirates.

After thrashed Spurs 3-1 to record a convincing victory in the derby as Mikel Arteta's men retained the top spot on the Premier League table. The Reds have been enjoying a stellar run this season as Arteta's patience and tactics have finally started to pay off.

The table-toppers headed into the clash on a confident note having demolished Brentford 3-0 in their last Premier League outing. However, they were up again an unbeaten Tottenham side in one of their biggest tests so far this season. Arsenal showed no signs of nerves and cruised to a perfect victory at home.

Arteta's side started the game in a dominant fashion and controlled the possession to keep Spurs at bay. However, Tottenham came close to taking a lead when Harry Kane missed a close chance as his shot was blocked by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal's hard work paid off in the 20th minute when Bukayo Saka and Ben White linked up on the right before White placed a perfect ball for Partey to launch a long-range shot. The Ghana midfielder took a brilliant shot and ended up slotting the ball into the top corner to score a stunning goal.

Watch Thomas Partey's goal against Tottenham Hotspur:

However, it took Spurs only a few minutes to equalise after Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 31st minute to put his side level. Gabriel brought down Richarlison in the penalty area earning Spurs a penalty corner and Kane calmly slotted it home to the two teams were on level terms at the break.

Arsenal came all guns blazing in the second half as a goal each from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka helped the Gunners extend their lead to 3-1 and seal an important victory. The Gunners have now managed seven wins in their first eight games this season and stand on top of the Premier League table.