Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Virat Kohli, among top cricketers spending fun time with family!

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is making the most of his family time amid coronavirus lockdown. He took to Twitter and shared a video of him batting against his son Zoravar. The prolific batsman called it "Quarantine Premier League".

Also read: Watch: Seven-year-old Pari Sharma leaves Michael Vaughan, Shai Hope and other top cricketers in awe with her batting skills

Dhawan posted the video with a caption: "Quarantine Premier League ka sabse gripping moment Dhawan vs Dhawan."

Quarantine Premier League ka sabse gripping moment 😅 Dhawan vs Dhawan 💪🏻😈 pic.twitter.com/fDHVF8nVYC — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 22, 2020 ×

Dhawan is not the only one spending time with his family. Many cricketers such as David Warner, Virat Kohli, James Anderson are among those who shared videos with their loved ones.

Australian opening batsman David Warner was seen dancing with his daughter on the famous Bollywood song "Sheila ki Jawaani".

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who are spending and enjoying their quarantine time together, keep their fans occupied with updates of their lives.

The couple is usually busy goofing around each other. In a recent video shared by Anushka, she can be seen sharing the screen with husband Virat Kohli as she brings the cricket field experience.

Guessing that the cricket husband must be missing some on-field action, Anushka was seen imitating a crowd hoot as she asked for Virat to hit four runs. She was seen saying: "Aye Kohli chauka marna''( Kolhi hit a four) as Kohli gives her a straight face.

Veteran England seamer James Anderson is enjoying his break from cricket due to the coronavirus threat.

The English pacer spearhead posted a light-hearted video of him lifting his daughters as weights while training at home. He wrote: "The girls are more than happy to help me train at home," in the caption.