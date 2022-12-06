ugc_banner

WATCH | Samuel Eto’o assaults a man after Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup game

WION Web Team
DohaUpdated: Dec 06, 2022, 06:24 PM IST

A viral video footage shows Samuel Eto'o attacking a man outside Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

There has been no response from Eto'o or the Cameroon Football Federation while Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy entrusted with delivering the tournament has also refrained from making any comments

Former Cameroon player Samuel Eto'o has invited controversy after he was filmed attacking a man outside Stadium 974 in Qatar following the round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea. Eto'o has been in Qatar as a global legacy ambassador for FIFA. 

In a video shared by La Opinion, a Spanish newspaper based in Los Angeles, Eto'o can be initially seen obliging the few fans around him with the photographs. However, after a man with a camera, seemingly filming the former Barcelona striker comes around and says something indecipherable, Eto'o loses his cool. 

The four-time African Player of the Year can be seen chasing the man who is still recording him. A heated exchange ensues between the duo as other bystanders attempt to break Eto'o away from the man.

Another person, who appears to be with Eto'o comes around and grabs the man, pulling his camera and gear away. All this time, Eto'o is being held by a few people, away from the man.

×

However, while the man is entangled in a confrontation, Eto'o hands his phone to one of the bystanders, breaks free and lands a wild kick on the man's face. 

As soon as Eto'o lands the kick, two men pull him back. Meanwhile, the man, seemingly dazed, spreads himself across the floor after the impact. 

So far, there has been no response from Eto'o or the Cameroon Football Federation. Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, entrusted with delivering the tournament has also refrained from making any comments. 

Eto’o is the second most-capped player in Cameroon’s history behind Rigobert Song, the current manager of the national team. The Cameroonian, during his playing days, represented clubs such as Chelsea, Barcelona and Inter Milan, creating an improbable legacy in the process.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: 

 

RELATED

Bangladesh vs India 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming-OTT & Broadcast TV Channel: When & where to watch?

Mixed-gender Hopman Cup to make a return in July 2023 in France

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons preview: LPL 2022 CS vs KF live streaming & TV channel, playing 11 prediction

Topics