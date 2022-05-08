WATCH: RCB batting coach Sanjay Bangar consoles Virat Kohli after golden duck vs SRH, video goes viral

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar Virat Kohli's horrendous run with the willow continued in his side's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday (May 08). Kohli was dismissed on a golden duck once again as he failed to open his account against the Kane Williamson-led side.

Kohli opened the innings with skipper Faf du Plessis after RCB won the toss and opted to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The batting maestro was sent packing on the very first ball he faced from spinner Jagadeesha Suchith after getting caught by Williamson.

It was Kohli's third duck in the ongoing IPL 2022 and second against SRH this season. A dejected Kohli was spotted being consoled by RCB batting coach Sanjay Bangar in the dressing room after yet another poor outing in the ongoing season. The video of Bangar consoling Kohli has gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Virat Kohli is finding new ways to get out: Shoaib Akhtar on RCB star's struggles in IPL 2022

Watch video:

The way Sanjay Bangar is handling Virat Kohli in his bad phase....he desperately needs it 😔#RCBvSRH #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/JhlUnlhaVe — Yogi Says (@imyogi_26) May 8, 2022 ×

Kohli, who is RCB's most expensive player, has managed just 216 runs in 12 matches this season at a shambolic average of just over 19 and a strike rate of 111.34, which is below-par by his standards. Kohli had given up RCB's captaincy ahead of the start of the season and was expected to bat freely without the burden of leading the side.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh claims he lost India captaincy to MS Dhoni due to Greg Chappell row

However, it has been a forgetful campaign for the batting great, who has failed to deliver consistently for his team. In eleven matches so far this season, Kohli has three ducks and a total of six single-digit scores. However, despite his failure on Sunday, RCB managed to recover well and post a strong total of 192 runs on the board against SRH.

Skipper Faf du Plessis slammed a brilliant knock of unbeaten 73 off 50 deliveries while Rajat Patidar (48), Glenn Maxwell (33) and Dinesh Karthik (33) made crucial contributions to propel RCB over the 190 run-mark.