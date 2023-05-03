WATCH: Rahul Tewatia sets the stage on fire with a hat-trick of sixes off Anrich Nortje in GT-DC IPL 2023 tie

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) lost to bottom-ranked Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 44 of the IPL 2023 edition on Tuesday (May 02). Opting to bat first, David Warner-led Gujarat restricted Delhi to 130 for 8 with Mohammed Shami returning with 4 for 11. In reply, GT was tottering at 32 for 4 but came back in the contest with three successive sixes off Rahul Tewatia in the penultimate over before Ishant Sharma held his nerves and used all his experience to stun GT by five runs.

In the final over, Tewatia was outfoxed by Ishant's change-ups as he fell for a stunning seven-ball 20 -- with three sixes -- as Gujarat lost by five runs. With this much-needed win for David Warner & Co., Delhi keep their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat remain at the top with six wins from nine games (12 points).