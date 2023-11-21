WATCH: PM Modi visits India's dressing room to uplift players after heartbreaking loss in ODI WC final

India lost the ODI World Cup final to Australia by six wickets on Sunday (Nov 19) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led India only managed 240 in 50 overs before Travis Head's 137 and Marnus Labuschagne's 58* took the Aussies to their sixth ODI WC title.

After the match, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited India's dressing room to lift the mood of the Indian players, who were shattered post the defeat. Modi was present in the stands during Australia's run-chase. In the dressing room, he acknowledged India's performances throughout the World Cup and asked them to keep their morale up for a memorable campaign, where they won 10 games in a row before losing the final.

From India, captain Rohit (40), Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66) were the only performers as the home team managed a below-par score. Mitchell Starc's 3 for 55 and two wickets each from Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood restricted India's famed batting line-up. In reply, Australia were tottering at 47 for 3 before Head (137) and Marnus Labuschange (58 not out) took Aussies home with a match-winning 192-run fourth-wicket stand.